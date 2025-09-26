PM call with President Erdoğan of Türkiye: 26 September 2025

This afternoon the Prime Minister had a call with President Erdoğan of the Republic of Türkiye.

The leaders began by discussing the Middle East following the Prime Minister’s historic decision for the UK to recognise the State of Palestine.

He said now international partners, including leaders from Arab nations, needed to make practical progress to find a pathway to peace that would end the fighting in Gaza, release the hostages and ensure the viability of a two-state solution.

The leaders said they would remain in close contact on this issue. They ended the call by discussing other shared priorities, including a commitment to collaborate closely on defence.