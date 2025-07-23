Press release

PM call with President Erdoğan of Türkiye: 22 July 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan yesterday evening.

The two leaders looked ahead to today’s International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul, where their Defence Ministers have taken the next step towards signing a multi-billion-pound export deal of UK-built Typhoon jets to Türkiye. 

The Prime Minister added that once fully finalised, this enhanced military co-operation will strengthen NATO’s collective defences and keep us safer during uncertain times, as well as sustaining 20,000 UK jobs and driving growth. 

Turning to the Middle East, they discussed the intolerable situation in Gaza and underlined the urgent need for more aid and an urgent ceasefire, in order to pave the way for a two-state solution and a secure future for Palestinians and Israelis.

They reiterated their concern about the recent violence in Syria, and agreed that the ceasefire must hold.

The Prime Minister thanked the President for Türkiye’s convening role in the upcoming talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul today, as well as the discussions due to take place on Iran’s nuclear programme later this week.

