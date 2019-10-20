PM call with President Erdogan of Turkey: 20 October 2019

The Prime Minister spoke to President Erdogan of Turkey today.

The Prime Minister welcomed the agreement between the US and Turkey on the temporary suspension of fighting, which he said was a step in the right direction. He hoped that the agreement would hold and minimise further casualties on all sides.

But he also underlined that there remains a great deal of concern about Turkey’s military operation in northeast Syria.

The Prime Minister and the President agreed to look for an opportunity to meet alongside President Macron and Chancellor Merkel to discuss the current situation as well as broader issues including counter-terrorism and migration.