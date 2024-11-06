PM call with President-elect Trump: 6 November 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to President-elect Donald Trump this evening to congratulate him on his historic victory.

The Prime Minister offered his hearty congratulations and said he looked forward to working closely with President-elect Trump across all areas of the special relationship.

From defence and security to growth and prosperity, the relationship between the UK and US was incredibly strong and would continue to thrive for many years to come, the leaders agreed.

The Prime Minister also reflected on the situation in the Middle East and underscored the importance of regional stability.

The leaders fondly recalled their meeting in September, and President-elect Trump’s close connections and affinity to the United Kingdom and looked forward to working with one another.