PM call with President-elect of Mexico: 9 August 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

“The Prime Minister and the President-elect of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, spoke this afternoon.

“The Prime Minister congratulated President-elect López Obrador on his election victory and said that the UK supports many of his priorities, including fighting corruption, poverty and inequality, as well as improving the rule of law.

“Both leaders agreed that they looked forward to building on a bilateral relationship which is both economically ambitious and addresses important issues such as the climate and protecting the rules-based international system.

“The Prime Minister said it would also be important for the two countries to secure continuity of existing EU-Mexico [Global Agreement] trade arrangements ahead of the UK leaving the EU.

“They both looked forward to working together in future, and to seeing the friendship between Mexico and the UK continue to grow.”