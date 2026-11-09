PM call with President El-Sisi of Egypt: 9 November 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, today.

The Prime Minister began by offering his condolences to all those affected by the tragic train crash in Cairo yesterday.

Turning to the Middle East, the Prime Minister thanked the President for Egypt’s support in facilitating UK defensive operations in the Gulf.

The leaders discussed the importance of a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine and agreed on the need to work with international partners to de-escalate conflict across the region.

The Prime Minister welcomed the recent signing of agreements on migration and green growth between the UK and Egypt and set out his ambition to build an even stronger relationship between the two nations.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.