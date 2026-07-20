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PM call with President Costa of the European Council: 20 July 2026

The Prime Minister had a call with António Costa, President of the European Council, this evening.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Andy Burnham MP
Published:
20 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to António Costa, President of the European Council, this evening. 

The Prime Minister began by underlining the importance of creating a stronger Europe through a closer UK-EU relationship. 

That included working together on shared challenges such as defence and security and driving growth across the UK and Europe. 

They both agreed their respective teams would work closely towards a UK-EU summit later in the year. 

They looked forward to speaking again soon.

Updates to this page

Published 20 July 2026