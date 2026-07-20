PM call with President Costa of the European Council: 20 July 2026
The Prime Minister had a call with António Costa, President of the European Council, this evening.
The Prime Minister spoke to António Costa, President of the European Council, this evening.
The Prime Minister began by underlining the importance of creating a stronger Europe through a closer UK-EU relationship.
That included working together on shared challenges such as defence and security and driving growth across the UK and Europe.
They both agreed their respective teams would work closely towards a UK-EU summit later in the year.
They looked forward to speaking again soon.