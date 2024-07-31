PM call with President Christodoulides of Cyprus: 31 July 2024

The Prime Minister spoke with the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, this afternoon [Wednesday 31 July].

The President warmly welcomed the Prime Minister’s reset with European and global partners. They agreed this also marked an important opportunity to deepen the invaluable relationship that the UK and Cyprus share, particularly on issues including regional security and migration.

Turning to the situation in the Middle East, they shared concerns about further escalation following recent events, and emphasised the importance of their engagement in the region to ensure stability. The Prime Minister reinforced the need to maintain the security of our partners in the region.

They agreed to meet in person at the soonest available opportunity.