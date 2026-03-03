PM call with President Christodoulides of Cyprus: 3 March 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, this afternoon.

He expressed his outrage at the drone attack on the RAF Base in Akrotiri on Sunday evening – adding that it is a deeply concerning example of the highly dangerous, indiscriminate attacks by Iran and its proxies taking place across the region.

He set out his unwavering support for Cyprus and its security. In addition to the ongoing defensive operations undertaken by the UK, he confirmed the UK will deploy two Wildcat helicopters later this week. These helicopters will provide more counter-drone capability to hunt and shoot down any further threats, he added.

A Type 45 Air Defence Destroyer, one of the most capable air defence warships in the world, will also be deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean to help defend the area, he said.

They agreed to keep in close contact.