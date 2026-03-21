PM call with President Christodoulides of Cyprus: 21 March 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, this morning.

The Prime Minister began by underscoring that as close partners and friends, Cyprus’ security was of utmost importance to the UK.

The Prime Minister reiterated that RAF Akrotiri would not be involved in the UK’s continuation of its agreement with the US to use UK bases in collective self defence of the region, including for the degrading of Iranian missile capabilities.

Discussing the economic impact of the ongoing conflict, the leaders agreed that deescalation in the region was the priority.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.