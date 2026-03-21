Press release

PM call with President Christodoulides of Cyprus: 21 March 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, this morning.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP
Published
21 March 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, this morning.

The Prime Minister began by underscoring that as close partners and friends, Cyprus’ security was of utmost importance to the UK.

The Prime Minister reiterated that RAF Akrotiri would not be involved in the UK’s continuation of its agreement with the US to use UK bases in collective self defence of the region, including for the degrading of Iranian missile capabilities.

Discussing the economic impact of the ongoing conflict, the leaders agreed that deescalation in the region was the priority.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.

Updates to this page

Published 21 March 2026