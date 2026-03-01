PM call with President Christodoulides of Cyprus: 1 March 2026
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, earlier today.
They discussed the deeply concerning impact of Iran’s indiscriminate strike action in the region, which has hit airports, ports and infrastructure – harming innocent people as a result.
The Prime Minister underscored his full support for the security of Cyprus and the Sovereign Base Areas.