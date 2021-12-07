PM call with President Biden, Prime Minister Draghi, President Macron and Chancellor Merkel: 7 December 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President Biden, Prime Minister Draghi, President Macron and Chancellor Merkel this evening about Ukraine.
The Prime Minister spoke to President Biden, Prime Minister Draghi, President Macron and Chancellor Merkel this evening about Ukraine.
President Biden updated the other leaders on his call with Russian President Putin earlier today.
The leaders underlined the importance of Russia ceasing their threatening behaviour towards Ukraine. They agreed on the need for ongoing dialogue with Russia to encourage this outcome.
The leaders agreed to stay in close contact and to coordinate their approaches to this issue.