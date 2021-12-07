PM call with President Biden, Prime Minister Draghi, President Macron and Chancellor Merkel: 6 December 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to President Biden, Prime Minister Draghi, President Macron and Chancellor Merkel about Ukraine.

The leaders agreed that recent meetings of the G20 and of NATO Foreign Ministers had been useful forums for discussions on this issue. They emphasised the need to provide a united front in the face of Russian threats and hostility.

The leaders called on Russia to de-escalate tensions and reaffirmed their staunch support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

The Prime Minister reiterated the points he made to President Putin when they spoke earlier this year in this regard, and which the Foreign Secretary also made to her Russian counterpart last week. The Prime Minister said the UK would continue to use all the economic and diplomatic tools at its disposal to prevent any Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The leaders agreed to speak again following President Biden’s conversation with President Putin.