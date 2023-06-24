PM call with President Biden, President Macron and Chancellor Scholz: 24 June 2023
The Prime Minister, US President Biden, French President Macron and German Chancellor Scholz spoke this afternoon to discuss the situation in Russia and reiterate their continuing support for Ukrainian sovereignty.
This follows the call between G7 Foreign Ministers, which the Foreign Secretary participated in earlier today.
The leaders have agreed to stay in close contact in the coming days.