PM call with President Akufo-Addo: 19 November 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ghana Akufo-Addo this afternoon.

The leaders discussed the strength of the UK-Ghana relationship and welcomed the opportunity for further cooperation on a range of issues.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated the Prime Minister on the success of the COP26 Summit which he said had made a real difference to efforts to tackle climate change. The leaders agreed on the importance of richer economies stepping up to help the developing world grow in a clean and sustainable way. The Prime Minister expressed his hope that the UK could work more with Ghana to this end under the Clean Green Initiative.

The Prime Minister and President Akufo-Addo discussed stability and security in north and west Africa and the current situation in Mali.