PM call with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt: 25 August 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi this afternoon, to welcome the cooperation between the UK and Egypt during his premiership and discuss ways to further boost the relationship between our countries.

The leaders highlighted increased trade, business and education links, including the creation of the UK-Egypt Investment Council and new investment opportunities in Egypt.

They also welcomed our countries’ close defence and security cooperation, and the Prime Minister thanked President Sisi for his role in helping to get grain out of Ukraine’s ports and on route to countries facing desperate food shortages as a result of Russia’s blockade.

The Prime Minister and President Sisi discussed resolving the consular case of Alaa Abdel Fattah, and the Prime Minister expressed his hope for swift and positive progress on the issue.

The leaders also looked ahead to the UK handing over the COP Presidency to Egypt at COP27 in November, emphasising the importance of driving forward the transformative action on climate change agreed in Glasgow last year.