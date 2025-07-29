PM call with President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority: 29 July 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas this afternoon.

The leaders condemned in the strongest terms the appalling suffering unfolding in Gaza, and agreed on the urgent need for a ceasefire and for the immediate and unrestricted delivery of aid.

They also reiterated that Hamas must release all remaining hostages, commit to disarmament and accept that they will play no role in the governance of Gaza, in order to pave the way for a solution which provides peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians.

The President welcomed the Prime Minister’s commitment today to recognise the State of Palestine before UNGA in September unless Israel changes its course, as part of a wider plan for peace in the region being pursued together with partners.

They agreed to speak again soon.