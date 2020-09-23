PM call with PM Suga of Japan: 23 September 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Yoshihide Suga this morning to congratulate him on his recent appointment as Prime Minister of Japan.

The leaders discussed the importance of the UK-Japan relationship across economic cooperation, security and defence. They resolved to work together closely to tackle shared challenges such as coronavirus, climate change and issues in the Indo-Pacific region, including through the UK’s Presidency of both the G7 and COP.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Suga welcomed the recent agreement on UK-Japan free trade, the UK’s first major trade deal outside the EU.

They looked forward to meeting in person as soon as possible.