PM call with PM Suga of Japan: 23 September 2020
PM Boris Johnson spoke to Yoshihide Suga to congratulate him on his recent appointment as Prime Minister of Japan.
The leaders discussed the importance of the UK-Japan relationship across economic cooperation, security and defence. They resolved to work together closely to tackle shared challenges such as coronavirus, climate change and issues in the Indo-Pacific region, including through the UK’s Presidency of both the G7 and COP.
The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Suga welcomed the recent agreement on UK-Japan free trade, the UK’s first major trade deal outside the EU.
They looked forward to meeting in person as soon as possible.