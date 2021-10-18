PM call with PM Frank Bainimarama of Fiji: 18 October 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama of Fiji this morning (18 October 2021).

They discussed their ambitions for the upcoming COP26 Summit, particularly around the need to hit the $100bn target for international climate finance and encouraging G20 countries to make concrete commitments which will limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of promoting the voice of Fiji and other countries vulnerable to climate change. Prime Minister Bainimarama thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s work in this regard, particularly through the Blue Planet Fund.

The Prime Minister welcomed growing cooperation between the UK and Fiji, both through the Commonwealth and as a result of increased UK engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. He detailed the UK’s work in the region, including the new AUKUS alliance which will promote stability and security.