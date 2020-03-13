PM call with PM Conte: 13 March 2020

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

This afternoon the Prime Minister spoke to Italian Prime Minister Conte.

The Prime Minster expressed his solidarity and sympathy with Italy, in light of the scale of the coronavirus outbreak. He stressed that this was a hugely testing time for countries around the world and that the UK would support Italy in any way possible.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Conte for his help ensuring British tourists were able to depart Italy following the outbreak and for the support the Italian authorities continued to provide to British people who live in Italy.

The two leaders discussed the importance of taking a transparent and science led approach in response to the virus. They also agreed on the need for international coordination, including through the G7, and they agreed a call between G7 leaders would be a good opportunity to do that.