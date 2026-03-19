PM call with NATO Secretary General Rutte and President Macron of France: 19 March 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, this morning.

The leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the egregious Iranian strikes on Qatari energy facilities.

Attacks on critical infrastructure risked pushing the region further into crisis, the leaders agreed.

Turning to the Strait of Hormuz, the leaders reiterated the importance of securing the key maritime route and supporting freedom of navigation for shipping.

It was vital partners worked together on a viable plan, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders agreed to speak again soon.