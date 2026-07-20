PM call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: 20 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, this evening.

The Prime Minister began by congratulating the Secretary General on the successful NATO summit held in Ankara earlier this month, and the strong signal of unity it sent to the world in such volatile times.

Updating on the appointment of the former Defence Secretary, John Healey, as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Prime Minister said the appointment was a signal of his intent.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, and the Secretary General welcomed the Prime Minister’s strong statement of support for Ukraine earlier today.

Both leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.