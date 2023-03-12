PM call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: 12 March 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg this morning, before travelling to the United States to launch the next phase of the AUKUS nuclear submarine partnership.

He updated the Secretary General on the UK’s Integrated Review Refresh, due to be published tomorrow [13th March], which will set out the Government’s evolving global strategy in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing international volatility and competition.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed the UK’s intention to remain a leading contributor to NATO, recognising the importance of continuing to invest in collective Euro-Atlantic security. Secretary General Stoltenberg welcomed the valuable role of the United Kingdom as a staunch NATO ally.

The Prime Minister and Secretary General agreed to continue working together in the lead-up to the NATO Leaders’ Summit in Vilnius this June, to ensure the Alliance is addressing the threat on Europe’s eastern flank and is ready for the conflicts of the future.