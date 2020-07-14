PM call with Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority: 14 July 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority.
He reiterated the UK’s commitment to the two state solution and our opposition to annexation proposals in the West Bank.
The Prime Minister urged President Abbas to engage in negotiations and offered the UK’s support to foster dialogue.
The leaders agreed to continue to work together on this issue and others.
Published 14 July 2020