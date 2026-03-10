PM call with leaders of Germany and Italy: 9 March 2026
The PM spoke to the leaders of Germany and Italy last night about the situation in the Middle East.
Discussing the Strait of Hormuz, they agreed on the vital importance of freedom of navigation for vessels through these waters. They agreed to work closely together in the coming days in the face of Iranian threats.
The Prime Minister updated on the ongoing defensive measures taken by the UK in the region in recent days, in support of our partners in the Gulf.