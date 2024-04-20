PM call with King Abdullah II of Jordan: 21 April 2024

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to King Abdullah II of Jordan this morning.

He reiterated the United Kingdom’s staunch support for Jordanian and wider regional security, in the face of recent threats. A significant escalation was not in anyone’s interests.

The Prime Minister said the UK’s focus remains on finding a resolution to the crisis in Gaza. The UK continues to work towards an immediate humanitarian pause to get far more aid in and bring the hostages safely home, leading to a longer-term sustainable ceasefire.

The leaders discussed joint efforts to significantly step up aid to Gaza, with the UK taking part in Jordanian-led aid drops and a humanitarian land corridor to Gaza, as well as the maritime aid corridor from Cyprus.

The Prime Minister said the UK’s ultimate goal remained a viable two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, and the leaders agreed on the importance of supporting a reformed Palestinian authority to deliver stability and prosperity across the Palestinian territories.