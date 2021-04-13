PM call with King Abdullah II of Jordan: 13 April 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan this afternoon.

He congratulated the King on the occasion of Jordan’s centenary, noting the close relationship between our two countries over the last 100 years and hopes to strengthen that partnership even further in the future.

King Abdullah also passed on his deepest condolences on the death of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh, a long-standing friend and supporter of Jordan.

The leaders agreed to continue working together to ensure regional stability and prosperity. The Prime Minister commended Jordan’s constructive role in the Middle East Peace Process and custodianship of the holy sites in Jerusalem.

They also discussed the global response to Covid-19, as well as climate change and efforts to protect biodiversity in the Middle East ahead of COP26.