PM call with Julia Gillard: 25 January 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Julia Gillard, Chair of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and former Australian Prime Minister, this morning.

They agreed that ensuring girls everywhere get 12 years of quality education is one of the most important things we can do to help the world recover and build back better from Covid-19.

The UK will co-host a summit this summer with Kenya to drive fundraising and action on getting vulnerable children worldwide into education, and the Prime Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to supporting girls’ education in particular through our G7 presidency and beyond.

He noted that the UK remains a world leader in international development and that girls’ education is a priority for our aid budget. Ms Gillard welcomed the UK’s strong record on funding GPE and they looked forward to working together in the run up to the GPE summit later this year.