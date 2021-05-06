PM call with Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of External Affairs: 6 May 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to the Chief Minister of Jersey, Senator John Le Fondré, the Deputy Chief Minister, Lyndon Farnham and the Minister of External Affairs, Ian Gorst this morning.

The Chief Minister updated the Prime Minister on the latest developments with French fishing vessels around Jersey’s coast.

The Prime Minister reiterated his unequivocal support for Jersey and confirmed that the two Royal Navy Offshore Patrol Vessels would remain in place to monitor the situation as a precautionary measure.

They agreed to stay in touch as the situation develops.