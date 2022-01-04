PM call with Israeli Prime Minister: 4 January 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of Israel, earlier today.

They updated on progress in the fight against COVID-19 and booster vaccinations in the UK and Israel, as well as efforts to reopen international travel.

The leaders also discussed the ongoing talks on the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna.

The Prime Minister said the UK wants to see the negotiations in Vienna lead to full restoration of the JCPoA, but that we need Iran to engage in good faith. The diplomatic door is open, but time is running out to reach an agreement.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Bennett welcomed plans to negotiate a UK-Israel Free Trade Agreement, and looked forward to a joint innovation summit in the UK later this year.