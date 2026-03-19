PM call with His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait: 19 March 2026
The Prime Minister spoke to His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah today.
The Prime Minister spoke to His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah today.
The Prime Minister began by condemning Iran’s unacceptable and reckless strikes on Kuwait’s oil refineries yesterday, as well as the wider attacks on the Gulf. He shared his condolences for those who have lost their lives in Kuwait and reiterated the need for de-escalation.
The leaders agreed on the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and to continue working together, including on defensive capabilities in the region.
They agreed to keep in touch.