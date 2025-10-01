PM call with His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait: 1 October 2025

This morning the Prime Minister had a call with His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

The Prime Minister said the UK would work with close allies including Kuwait to implement President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza. The Prime Minister added that he felt a strong sense of responsibility that this plan delivered an end to the fighting in Gaza and a long-term pathway to peace.

The Crown Prince commended the Prime Minister for recognising a Palestinian State, adding the UK, with other partners including Canada and Australia, were keeping alive the viability of a two-state solution.

Discussions then turned to other parts of our bilateral relationship with Kuwait. The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince said they would continue to secure closer trade, improve business ties and deepen investment as longstanding allies.

They agreed to stay in close contact in the coming days and beyond.