PM call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: 27 October 2022

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, this afternoon.

The pair reflected on their strong relationship as finance ministers and said they hoped to build on that friendship as leaders.

Discussing Russia’s abhorrent attacks in Ukraine, the Prime Minister and the Chancellor agreed on the need to continue supporting Ukraine and maintaining pressure on Putin through robust sanctions.

The leaders also discussed their desire to build on the close collaboration between the UK and European Union on shared challenges, including Russia and global energy security.

Both said they looked forward to seeing each other in Indonesia next month.