Press release

PM call with French President Emmanuel Macron: 24 November 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
Published
24 November 2021

The Prime Minister spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron this evening following the distressing loss of life in the Channel.

They agreed on the urgency of stepping up joint efforts to prevent these deadly crossings and to do everything possible to stop the gangs responsible for putting people’s lives at risk.

They underlined the importance of close working with neighbours in Belgium and the Netherlands as well as partners across the continent if we are to tackle the problem effectively before people reach the French coast.

Both leaders were clear that today’s tragic loss of life was a stark reminder that it is vital to keep all options on the table to stop these lethal crossings and break the business model of the criminal gangs behind them.

Published 24 November 2021