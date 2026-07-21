PM call with First Ministers: 21 July 2026

The Prime Minister had calls with the First Minister of Scotland, the First Minister of Wales and the First Minister and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland today.

The Prime Minister said he was serious about creating a new politics - rooted in finding common ground based on collaborative, practical and pragmatic relations with the Heads of the Devolved Governments.

Working in partnership, the Prime Minister said together they could drive deeper devolution to all parts of the United Kingdom to get growth going.

The Prime Minister added he was focused on practical measures, not constitutional changes like further referendums, to give families more breathing room by helping them with the cost of living, which he had done today by helping millions of households with their energy bills.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to meeting with the Heads of the Devolved Governments soon and visiting Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland shortly.