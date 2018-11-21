PM meeting with First Minister Jones: 21 November 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

This afternoon Prime Minister Theresa May met with the First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones to discuss the progress in negotiations for the UK’s departure from the European Union.

They agreed that the priority remained to finalise a deal that will provide certainty and stability for people and businesses across the whole of the UK, including Wales.

The Prime Minister set out how the deal we are negotiating with the EU would see the creation of a free trade area for goods and secure the rights of EU citizens in the UK and UK nationals in the EU. It would mean close cooperation across issues such as travel, transport and energy, protecting tourism, jobs and livelihoods for people in Wales and the whole of the UK.

The Prime Minister was clear that the negotiated deal will deliver on the result of the referendum, and protect the integrity of our United Kingdom.