PM call with European Commission President: 8 June 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this afternoon, ahead of the G7 Summit.

The leaders discussed how the Summit would be an important moment to show renewed G7 unity and to discuss how we can build back better globally after the pandemic.

They agreed on the importance on making progress on issues such as tackling climate change and increasing access to education, in particular for girls, around the world.

The Prime Minister and the President also spoke about the issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Prime Minister set out that the UK is committed to finding practical solutions that protect the aims of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and minimise the impact on the lives of people in Northern Ireland. He underlined the need for quick progress.

The leaders looked forward to seeing each other in Cornwall later this week.