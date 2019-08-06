PM call with EU Commission President Juncker: 25 July 2019

The Prime Minister received a call of congratulation from European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. The Prime Minister thanked the President for his message.

On Brexit, the Prime Minister reiterated that he wants a deal, and will be energetic in pursuit of finding a way forward, but said the Withdrawal Agreement has been rejected three times by the UK Parliament and will not pass in its current form.

The Prime Minister said that if an agreement is to be reached it must be understood that the way to any deal goes by way of abolition of the anti-democratic backstop.

The Prime Minister and the President agreed to stay in contact.