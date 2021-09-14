PM call with Emma Raducanu: 14 September 2021
The Prime Minister spoke to Emma Raducanu this afternoon to congratulate her on her fantastic victory at the US Open.
He praised her determination, skill and mental strength during a series of tough matches, and said the whole of the UK had united behind her success.
Both the Prime Minister and Emma agreed on the importance of continuing to support grassroots tennis, and in encouraging young people to take up the game.