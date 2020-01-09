PM call with Emir of Qatar: 9 January 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani this afternoon.

They discussed the situation in the region following the death of Qasem Soleimani and the Prime Minister reiterated the need for calm on all sides.

The Prime Minister underlined the UK’s continued commitment to the JCPoA and to ongoing engagement to reduce tensions and find diplomatic solutions.

The two leaders discussed the importance of Coalition forces’ continued presence in the region to tackle the shared threat from Daesh.