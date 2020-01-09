Press release
PM call with Emir of Qatar: 9 January 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.
They discussed the situation in the region following the death of Qasem Soleimani and the Prime Minister reiterated the need for calm on all sides.
The Prime Minister underlined the UK’s continued commitment to the JCPoA and to ongoing engagement to reduce tensions and find diplomatic solutions.
The two leaders discussed the importance of Coalition forces’ continued presence in the region to tackle the shared threat from Daesh.