PM call with Emir of Qatar: 8 August 2019

The Prime Minister spoke to His Majesty the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani of Qatar.

The leaders discussed the strength of the bilateral relationship between our countries and the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s offer to support Qatar in delivering a safe and successful World Cup.

The leaders agreed on the importance of de-escalating regional tensions with Iran, and the Prime Minister added that the UK hopes to see a swift resolution to the Gulf Cooperation Council dispute.