PM call with Egyptian President Sisi: 12 November 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi this morning, to discuss progress on negotiations at COP26.

He noted Egypt’s role as a positive force for climate action in the region, and President Sisi welcomed the constructive negotiations in Glasgow under the UK Presidency.

The leaders agreed that a final push was needed in the talks to drive progress across adaptation, mitigation and finance and deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement.

They committed to continue working closely together to achieve at ambitious outcome at COP26 that keeps 1.5C in reach, and maintain momentum towards COP27 in Egypt.