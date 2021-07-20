PM call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: 20 July 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi this afternoon, to reiterate our commitment to strengthening the UK-Egypt relationship.

He highlighted the recent visit of the Carrier Strike Group’s HMS Diamond to the Port of Alexandria as an example of our deepening security and defence partnership.

The leaders discussed opportunities for greater collaboration in the global fight against Covid-19, including on vaccines.

On regional issues, the Prime Minister welcomed Egypt’s role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and they discussed the importance of making further progress on the Middle East Peace Process.

They also reaffirmed the UK and Egypt’s support for the interim government in Libya as they work towards democratic elections, and for the removal of all foreign forces from the country.

The Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming President Sisi to COP26 in Glasgow in November and encouraged Egypt to commit to net zero by 2050 ahead of the summit.