PM call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte: 3 September 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte this afternoon.

They discussed the situation in Afghanistan and agreed on the need for a coordinated international effort to prevent a humanitarian emergency in the region.

The leaders both stressed that any recognition of the Taliban must be predicated on them upholding human rights and allowing safe passage out of the country. They agreed to work together to re-establish an international diplomatic presence in Afghanistan as soon as the political and security environment allows.

On the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Prime Minister reiterated the problems the current operation of the Protocol was causing across communities in Northern Ireland and emphasised the need for change, in line with the Command Paper published in July.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Rutte welcomed the strength of the UK-Dutch relationship and their alignment on many global issues. They looked forward to seeing one another as soon as possible.