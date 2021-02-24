PM call with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: 24 February 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, this afternoon.
The Prime Minister spoke to Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, this afternoon.
He warmly congratulated Dr Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment, noting the importance of a strong WTO in today’s globalised economy.
They discussed the international vaccine roll-out and the barriers to trade that risk impeding the global response to the pandemic.
They also spoke about the opportunities for driving a green economic recovery from Covid-19, and the Prime Minister welcomed her support for COP26.
The Prime Minister looked forward to working closely with Dr Okonjo-Iweala in the coming months and to welcoming her to Cornwall for the G7 Summit in June.