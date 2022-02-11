PM call with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman: 11 February 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, this afternoon.

He reiterated the strength of our bilateral relationship and committed to further boost investment ties, energy cooperation and people-to-people links.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the UK’s partnership with the Gulf Cooperation Council and intention to agree a new UK-GCC trade deal.

They welcomed defence and security collaboration between the UK and Saudi Arabia, noting ongoing regional challenges in Iran and Yemen.

The Prime Minister and Crown Prince looked forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity.