PM call with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman: 6 March 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia this evening, following the Iranian regime’s strikes on the Kingdom and its partners.

Additional British fighter jets, helicopters and a destroyer were being sent to the region, and the UK stood ready to support the defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia should it be needed, the Prime Minister said.

The leaders also discussed stepping up intelligence cooperation to support defensive operations and protect civilians.

Turning to energy resilience, the Crown Prince outlined the steps the Kingdom had taken to boost global oil supply and support market stability.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch over the coming days and weeks.