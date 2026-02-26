PM call with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman: 26 February 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, today.

The leaders began by discussing the success of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales’ historic visit earlier this month, which showcased the best of modern Saudi Arabia and underscored the depth of the UK-Saudi relationship.

Discussing the ongoing trade negotiations between the UK and the Gulf Cooperation Council, the leaders recognised the significant potential economic benefits for both countries and looked forward to further progress.

Turning to the Middle East, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of partners working together to sustain the ceasefire in Gaza and support long‑term stability in the region.

On Iran, the Prime Minister emphasised the UK’s focus remains on supporting the political process ongoing between the US and Iran. He added that Iran must never be able to develop a nuclear weapon, and security in the region must be a priority.

They looked forward to speaking soon.