PM call with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman: 24 March 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, this evening.

The Prime Minister opened by wishing the Crown Prince, and those celebrating across Saudia Arabia, a very happy Eid, despite the circumstances in the region.

Iran’s ongoing attacks, including on critical national infrastructure, were appalling, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s unwavering support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and updated on the deployment of further UK defensive military equipment.

The leaders discussed the need for deescalation, and the Prime Minister updated on planning around the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the UK-led joint statement last week, the UK was now working with partners on what a viable plan could look like to ensure the flow of goods through the key maritime route, the Prime Minister said.

The leaders agreed their teams should continue to work closely to defend the Kingdom and the wider region from further attacks.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.