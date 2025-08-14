PM call with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman: 14 August 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia this afternoon.

Discussing the appalling humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the Prime Minister set out the work the UK is doing to improve the situation on the ground while continuing to press for a ceasefire. He said that Israel must urgently lift its restrictions on aid and Hamas must immediately and unconditionally release all hostages.

The Prime Minister shared progress on his work with allies on a long-term plan for peace to pave the way for lasting security in the region, including plans to ensure there is no role for Hamas in the future governance of Gaza.

The leaders resolved to continue to work closely together to preserve the prospect of a two-state solution, which they reaffirmed was the only way to guarantee peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis.

They agreed to stay in touch.